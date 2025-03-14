Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 60,422 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

