Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,945,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 352,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $873.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $168,846.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,704,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,623,854.68. This trade represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $316,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,935.72. The trade was a 58.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,392,585 shares of company stock worth $17,914,519 and sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

