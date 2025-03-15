1,100,000 Shares in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POLE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Andretti Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000.

Get Andretti Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

About Andretti Acquisition Corp. II

Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Andretti Acquisition Corp. II is based in INDIANAPOLIS, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:POLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.