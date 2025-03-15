316,713 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by Monimus Capital Management LP

Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. BigCommerce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Monimus Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BigCommerce by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.