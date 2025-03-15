3,268 Shares in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,196,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,543,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $592,000.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.68. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $750.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

