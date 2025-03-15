4,000 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Acquired by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Verint Systems by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

