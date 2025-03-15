539,094 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 539,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,588,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,882,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,983,000.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 4.5 %

PRKS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRKS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

