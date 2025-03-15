AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

