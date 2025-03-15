AGF Management Ltd. Has $788,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PDD by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in PDD by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.96.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

