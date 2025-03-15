AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,850.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,837.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,708.04. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.