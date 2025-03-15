AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,482 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in FMC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in FMC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

