AlphaQuest LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $347,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

WASH stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

