Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target at $124.88

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris has a twelve month low of $92.84 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

