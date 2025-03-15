Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,020,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after buying an additional 804,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Antero Resources by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 612,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after acquiring an additional 411,549 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

