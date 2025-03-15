Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Arca Continental Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $10.56 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Arca Continental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.