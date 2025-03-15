Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,600 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.
Arca Continental Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:EMBVF opened at $10.56 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.
Arca Continental Company Profile
