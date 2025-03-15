Arizona State Retirement System Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,009 shares of company stock worth $936,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

