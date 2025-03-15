Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $325.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $230.08 and a one year high of $345.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total transaction of $104,669.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,725 shares of company stock worth $4,972,964. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

