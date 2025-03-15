Associated Banc Corp Has $9.23 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

