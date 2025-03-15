Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,951 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $254.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

