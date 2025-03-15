Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 46,572 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 330,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

Shares of PVAL opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

