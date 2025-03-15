Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.48.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.