Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $81.87 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

