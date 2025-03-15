Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.38 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $47,195,000.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $264.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a 200-day moving average of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

