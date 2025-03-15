Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $206.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.68.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.