Best Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, CRH, Quanta Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas. They tend to be more stable investments because these services are consistently in demand, and these companies often pay regular dividends, making them attractive to conservative investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $18.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.74. 105,010,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,116,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,485. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.12 and its 200 day moving average is $465.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $518.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $11.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.04 and its 200 day moving average is $331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. 92,656,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,141,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.15. 5,135,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $247.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,630. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.12 and a 200 day moving average of $304.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $227.11 and a 12-month high of $365.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,694,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

