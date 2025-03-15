Brett T. Agee Sells 30,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RNGR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,038,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 45,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

