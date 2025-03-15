Brett T. Agee Sells 30,000 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $438,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,349,704.79. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance
NYSE:RNGR opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.
Ranger Energy Services Company Profile
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
