Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $31,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 58.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

