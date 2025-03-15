Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

