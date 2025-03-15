Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.30.
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
