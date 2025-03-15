Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 297,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

