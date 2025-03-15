CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $27.86. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 122,847 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 42.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 167,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 835,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Further Reading

