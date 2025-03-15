Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 287.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $335.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $321.93 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.