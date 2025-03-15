Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $3.25 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after buying an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 430,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 318.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

