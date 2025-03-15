Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Invests $995,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Trading Up 3.4 %

WSO stock opened at $508.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $489.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total transaction of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

