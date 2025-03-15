CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,848.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 280,535 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,792,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,202,000 after acquiring an additional 225,109 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CF opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

