Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.66 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,818,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 39.9% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,659,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

