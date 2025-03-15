Christopher Anthony Tomasso Sells 42,039 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $998.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,095,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 958,417 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 479,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

