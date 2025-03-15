CHS Inc. (CHSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $25.84 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.
About CHS
