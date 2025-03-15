Citigroup Downgrades Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Hold

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Susquehanna cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:NOVA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

