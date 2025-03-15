Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $160,000 in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CATX. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

