Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,774 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $282.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total value of $1,579,073.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,037.53. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

