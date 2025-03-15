Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,838,504 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838,504 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 124.8% during the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140,540 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,359,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 774,441 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 499.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,963,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 647,046 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

