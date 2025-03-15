Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 169.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,224 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

