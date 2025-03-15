Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.05 Million Stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

