Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,402 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 716,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $2,208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,486,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,452,925.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648,743 shares of company stock valued at $7,503,028. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

