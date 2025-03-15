Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,888 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after buying an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.2 %

NOW stock opened at $845.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $992.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $983.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

