Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 708.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.46 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

