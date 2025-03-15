D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.06. D-Wave Quantum shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 26,353,386 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on QBTS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 47.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

