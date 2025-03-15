Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of News by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,622,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in News by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in News by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,160,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital decreased their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

