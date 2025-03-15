Dale E. Lehmann Sells 30,000 Shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) Director Dale E. Lehmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,057.70. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Optex Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OPXS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.26. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 11.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Optex Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Optex Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

